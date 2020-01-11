Home States Telangana

Complete ban on plastic may wipe out forests: Senior Telangana government official

Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests) Rajeshwar Tiwari felt that lack of proper management is the problem and recycling might be a solution.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A complete ban on plastic and shift to paper will put immense pressure on our forests, said State’s Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests) Rajeshwar Tiwari. Speaking at a conference organised by the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) in the city on Friday, Tiwari said, "Plastic is not the problem, but lack of proper management is the problem. Currently, we are recycling about 60 percent of plastic, which should be increased."

Opining the same, Vagish Dixit, Chairman, IIP Hyderabad, said that a complete plastic ban and shift to paper will lead to no trees being left. "Similarly, if you shift to glass, there will be a rise of 6% temperature to the current level and the world becomes unsustainable to live. Shifting to metals is not the solution. So what is left is consume less, consume sensibly," said Dixit.

The conference was held to to create awareness about plastic pollution and discuss the alternatives to plastic. The day-long event saw participation from delegates from the plastic packaging industry, officials from both government and private organisations. Explaining the objective of the conference, Additional Director of IIP-Mumbai, Prof Tanweer Alam, said, "The conference is to talk about the challenges that confront the industry." 

Taking about the likely ban on the plastic in the State, Tiwari said that a balanced approach is need. "The government is open to discussions and suggestions. We are inviting the packaging industry to work with the government in this regard," said Tiwari. IIP is set by the Indian Packaging and allied industry and the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce to improve packaging standards in India, said Dr Gaurav Madhu,  Joint Director, IIP Hyderabad, during the event.

Comments

