Discoms in Telangana set to divert Kaleshwaram water to Kondapochamma

Telangana state GENCO said that they were making arrangements to pump 3-tmcft water from Medigadda to Yellampalli from next year.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:42 AM

Transco-Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao inspects the construction of KLIS pump houses on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Transco and GENCO chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said that the discoms were making arrangements for the pumping system to divert Godavari waters from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to the Kondapochamma Sagar on a war footing. 

In a meeting on Friday, Prabhakar Rao directed the concerned officials to complete the construction of pump houses along the Rajarajeswara Swamy (Mid-Manair) reservoir and Kondapochamma reservoir stretch. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said that the water should be pumped from this year onwards. We have to meet the deadline set by him," Prabhakar Rao told the officials. 

He also said that they were making arrangements to pump 3-tmcft water from Medigadda to Yellampalli from next year. Also, 2-tmcft water would be diverted from Mid-Manair to Mallannasagar from next year, he added. All the power requirements for lifting the additional waters would be made immediately, the Genco CMD said. 

Prabhakar Rao, on Friday, inspected works at the KLIS pump houses, and later, held a review meeting with the officials concerned. He also held discussions with the contracting agency. Prabhakar Rao inspected the works of pump houses and sub-stations of Anantasagar (pacakge-10), Ranganayaka Sagar (package-11) and Mallannasagar (package-12). 

The pumps that have 424 MW (106X4 MW) capacity in Anantasagar and 536 MW (134.8X4) capacity in Ranganayaka Sagar are ready to pump water. Prabhakar Rao expressed satisfaction over their construction. 

