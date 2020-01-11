Home States Telangana

Leopard scare on Telangana University campus, exams postponed

A stray leopard on the Telangana University campus created panic among students and staffers, leading officials to issue an alert notice.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials and police search for leopard pug marks on the campus of Telangana University in Dichpally mandal, Nizamabad on Friday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A stray leopard on the Telangana University campus created panic among students and staffers, leading officials to issue an alert notice. Semester exams scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed to January 22 and 23. The university is spread across 540 acre in Sudhapally village of Dichpally mandal. The campus is surrounded by dense tree cover on both sides. 

Swami, an MA student, was on his morning walk on Friday when he reportedly spotted the leopard and promptly informed varsity’s Registrar Professor Naseem. The latter called the Collector and the forest department. On Wednesday, some farmers too claimed to have seen a leopard and heard its roar. Security on the TU campus has been tightened. University officials have asked students not to step out after dark. 

Revenue and forest department officials searched for the leopard’s pug marks on the TU campus but could not find any. District Forest Officer (DFO) Dr Sunil S Hiremath told Express that cameras have been placed at several places. If the leopard ventures into the campus again, its movements will be captured. The university has four hostels that accommodates about 2,000 students. The Registrar, university teachers and non-teaching staff interacted with the students asking them to stay alert with regard to the stray leopard. 

Professor Naseem has urged police to arrange for frequent patrolling in the campus in the day and night. Police pickets have been arranged near the four hostels. The university has announced Sankranti holidays from January 11 to 17 and hopes that the issue will be resolved by then.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp