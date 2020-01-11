No need to worry: Consul General of India to Telangana migrants in Iraq

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During Pravasi Diwas celebration in Iraq’s Erbil, the Consul General of India, Erbil, assured Telangana citizens that help would be given at any point when it is needed.

His assurance comes in the wake of the attack Iran perpetrated on an US military base in the town. The celebrations, which took place on Thursday, helped in calming the heightened anxiety of the 8,000 from the State, who are in the Kurdistani town of Iraq.

Chandramouli K Kern, the Consul General, said there was nothing to worry and the Central government would assist in way or form when needed. Vice-president of the Telugu Gulf Welfare Employees Association, Ramachandra Rayalwar, said the Consul General’s words helped in dispelling their worries a lot.