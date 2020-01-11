Home States Telangana

Over 21,000 nominations received across Telangana for civic polls

On the first day of filing nominations (Wednesday), about 967 nominations were received, while on the second day (Thursday), 4,722 nominations were received.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As on Friday — the final day for filing nominations for the municipal elections — as many as 21,027 nominations were filed by candidates for the 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations.

Another 823 nominations were received for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) on the first day of filing of nominations for the same. Altogether 21,850 nominations were received till the reports last came in; numbers are likely to increase further till late night on Friday.

On the first day of filing nominations (Wednesday), about 967 nominations were received, while on the second day (Thursday), 4,722 nominations were received. On the final day, around 15,338 nominations were received (as of yet).

Barring Karimnagar, the date of scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 11 from 11 am onwards. The date for appeal against rejection of nomination before the District Election Authority or Additional District Election Authority/ Deputy District Election Authority is on January 12, 2020 — till 5 pm. The date for disposal of appeal is January 13, 2020.

