Home States Telangana

Ahead of civic polls in Telangana, rebel trouble brewing in TRS

As rebels pose a threat to the winning prospects of official candidates, TRS working president KT Rama Rao swung into action and had a day-long meeting with ministers and MLAs.

Published: 12th January 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao holding talks with Ministers and MLAs at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday

TRS working president KT Rama Rao holding talks with Ministers and MLAs at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s warning that indiscipline would not be tolerated, rebel trouble continues to brew in the party ahead of the municipal elections. Denied party tickets, a large number of TRS aspirants have entered the electoral fray as rebels against official party candidates.

As rebels pose a threat to the winning prospects of official candidates, TRS working president KT Rama Rao swung into action and had a day-long meeting with ministers and MLAs at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday.

He had one-on-one meetings with several Ministers and MLAs. After getting feedback from them, he spoke with some of the local leaders over phone and wanted them to ensure that the rebel candidates withdrew their nominations. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 14.

Along with KTR, Chief Minister’s political secretary Seri Subhash Reddy and party general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy also interacted with party leaders.

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao was summoned to Telangana Bhavan on Saturday evening, with complaints pouring in that his  followers filed nominations for 20 wards in Kollapur municipality as All India Forward Bloc candidates.

Jupally and Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, who joined the party after 2018 elections, do not see eye to eye. Harshvardhan Reddy allotted tickets to his followers ignoring Jupally.  Upset over this, followers of Jupally filed papers as rebel candidates.

After meeting KTR, Jupally said his leader would always be Chandrasekhar Rao and added that any differences with his colleague could be ironed out as they were like a family. There was still time for withdrawal of nominations, Jupally said.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao directed Ministers, MLAs and other senior leaders to strive hard for the victory of party candidates in the polls. With the last date for filing nominations having come to an end, he asked them to take up door-to-door campaign and explain to the voters the development and welfare schemes of the TRS government.

He said that senior leaders should campaign in their nearest municipalities. While exuding confidence of bagging majority of municipalities and corporations, Rama Rao wanted the leaders to work in tandem for the victory of party candidates.

KT Rama Rao distributes B-forms to candidates

TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao handed over B-forms to TRS municipal candidates in Sircilla, at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. The TRS allotted 91 per cent of its tickets to candidates belonging to Backward Classes here.

Of the total 39 wards in Sircilla, four seats are reserved. Of the remaining 35 seats, 32 seats were allotted to the BCs. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that the TRS would emerge victorious in Sircilla. He constituted a special team with TRS leaders to ensure the party’s victory

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Telangana municipal polls KT rama Rao TRS rebels
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp