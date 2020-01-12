Ahead of civic polls in Telangana, rebel trouble brewing in TRS

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s warning that indiscipline would not be tolerated, rebel trouble continues to brew in the party ahead of the municipal elections. Denied party tickets, a large number of TRS aspirants have entered the electoral fray as rebels against official party candidates.

As rebels pose a threat to the winning prospects of official candidates, TRS working president KT Rama Rao swung into action and had a day-long meeting with ministers and MLAs at Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday.

He had one-on-one meetings with several Ministers and MLAs. After getting feedback from them, he spoke with some of the local leaders over phone and wanted them to ensure that the rebel candidates withdrew their nominations. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 14.

Along with KTR, Chief Minister’s political secretary Seri Subhash Reddy and party general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy also interacted with party leaders.

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao was summoned to Telangana Bhavan on Saturday evening, with complaints pouring in that his followers filed nominations for 20 wards in Kollapur municipality as All India Forward Bloc candidates.

Jupally and Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy, who joined the party after 2018 elections, do not see eye to eye. Harshvardhan Reddy allotted tickets to his followers ignoring Jupally. Upset over this, followers of Jupally filed papers as rebel candidates.

After meeting KTR, Jupally said his leader would always be Chandrasekhar Rao and added that any differences with his colleague could be ironed out as they were like a family. There was still time for withdrawal of nominations, Jupally said.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao directed Ministers, MLAs and other senior leaders to strive hard for the victory of party candidates in the polls. With the last date for filing nominations having come to an end, he asked them to take up door-to-door campaign and explain to the voters the development and welfare schemes of the TRS government.

He said that senior leaders should campaign in their nearest municipalities. While exuding confidence of bagging majority of municipalities and corporations, Rama Rao wanted the leaders to work in tandem for the victory of party candidates.

KT Rama Rao distributes B-forms to candidates

TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao handed over B-forms to TRS municipal candidates in Sircilla, at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. The TRS allotted 91 per cent of its tickets to candidates belonging to Backward Classes here.

Of the total 39 wards in Sircilla, four seats are reserved. Of the remaining 35 seats, 32 seats were allotted to the BCs. Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that the TRS would emerge victorious in Sircilla. He constituted a special team with TRS leaders to ensure the party’s victory