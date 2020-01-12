BJP cadre turn against Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind over Telangana municipal poll tickets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several BJP workers staged a dharna at the party head office in Hyderabad on Saturday alleging that Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind sold BJP’s municipal ward tickets to his followers and neglected the senior members of the party.

The irked workers also raised slogans against him and demanded that the party leadership initiate action against him.

Meanwhile, denying the allegations made by the agitators, Arvind’s supporters said that the leader has been giving tickets to candidates only on the basis of a thorough survey. They said that there was no question of tickets being sold to aspirants.

While the angry workers were staging the dharna, BJP State president K Laxman, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and State in-charge Krishnadas were at the party office.