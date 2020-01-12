National Alliance of Dalit Organisations seeks Assembly session in Telangana against Citizenship Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appreciating the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) stand on opposing the CAA in the Parliament, the state-level consultation organised by the state unit of National Alliance of Dalit Organisations (NADO) demanded the State government to call for an Assembly session to pass a resolution against the CAA, NRC and the NPR, here on Saturday.

In a brainstorming session, the consultation took note on the impact of CAA, NRC, NPR on vulnerable communities.

The members also discussed on growing violence against women, and religious minorities, violation of the stateless people’s human rights, democratic dissent, understanding Brahminic Hindutva, and its strategies, and the importance of the Constitution, judiciary, legislature, and executive’s responsibilities.

They said that CAA is fundamentally discriminatory and is against the spirit of the Constitution.They demanded the immediate withdrawal of CAA.

"We demand the Telangana government to declare that NRC will not be taken up in Telangana like Kerala and West Bengal. The government has conducted an integrated household survey on a massive scale to enumerate population and data is already available. In addition to that, the country is scheduled to go for a census in 2021, then what is the need for NPR?" asked Charles Wesley Meesa, a member of NADO.

He said that already 10 lakh Hindus and five lakh Muslims were left out of NRC held by the Central government in Assam.