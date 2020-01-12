Home States Telangana

No leopard pug marks found on Telangana University campus yet

The forest department deployed additional staff on the campus and placed cages at various places.  

Published: 12th January 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Forest Divisional Officer A Ramakishan inspects Telangana University on Saturday where the leopard is reported to have been spotted

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Forest officials on Saturday could not find pug marks of a leopard that was reported to have strayed onto the campus of Telangana University on Friday. Officials said they will continue their investigation for another six days. There was panic at the university on Friday after few students and staff claimed to have spotted a stray leopard on the campus in Sudhapally village.

Forest Divisional Officer (FDO), A Ramakishan, and his team reached the campus on Saturday and conducted searches, but did not find any pug marks of the leopard. The forest department deployed additional staff on the campus and placed cages at various places.  

