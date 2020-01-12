Telangana convicts stand sixth in terms of repeat offenders: NCRB 2018 report

Pinto Deepak By

HYDERABAD: Though Telangana police claim to have taken several measures in keeping a check on old offenders, a lot more has to be done to prevent them from committing offences. Or so says the NCRB 2018 report.

With 7.8 per cent of recidivism (tendency of convicted criminals to reoffend) amongst persons arrested for cases registered under the IPC, Telangana stands at sixth position among 29 States in the country. During 2018, a total of 11,954 persons were arrested under IPC offences, which include 98 juveniles and 11,856 adults. Among the juveniles, 73 of them have been repeatedly involved in offences.

This includes 71 juveniles who were apprehended during 2018 and convicted in the past. Among the adults, only 723 offenders were found to be repeat offenders, of which 65 persons have served prison terms earlier.

Though only 98 juveniles have been arrested during the year, over 72 per cent (71 persons) of them have already served prison sentences, shows the alarming situation how the of the juvenile offenders are increasing in the State. On a whole, 74 per cent of the juveniles apprehended are repeatedly involved in offences, which is much higher than the national average at 4.6 per cent.

However, the fact that among the adults arrested, only 65 have been convicted of offences previously gives the police a breather. But there are possibilities of juveniles turning into repeated offenders after they become adults. According to senior officials, there should be a regular vigil on minors involved in offences. The police has initiated several measures to keep a check on old offenders.

Steps taken by police

One of the most important measures is the cordon and search operation. Further, they have also geo-tagged the locations of old offenders and patrol teams verify their movements constantly