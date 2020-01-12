Home States Telangana

Telangana convicts stand sixth in terms of repeat offenders: NCRB 2018 report

According to senior officials, there should be a regular vigil on minors involved in offences with police having initiated several measures to keep a check on old offenders.

Published: 12th January 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though Telangana police claim to have taken several measures in keeping a check on old offenders, a lot more has to be done to prevent them from committing offences. Or so says the NCRB 2018 report.

With 7.8 per cent of recidivism (tendency of convicted criminals to reoffend) amongst persons arrested for cases registered under the IPC, Telangana stands at sixth position among 29 States in the country. During 2018, a total of 11,954 persons were arrested under IPC offences, which include 98 juveniles and 11,856 adults. Among the juveniles, 73 of them have been repeatedly involved in offences.

This includes 71 juveniles who were apprehended during 2018 and convicted in the past. Among the adults, only 723 offenders were found to be repeat offenders, of which 65 persons have served prison terms earlier.

Though only 98 juveniles have been arrested during the year, over 72 per cent (71 persons) of them have already served prison sentences, shows the alarming situation how the of the juvenile offenders are increasing in the State. On a whole, 74 per cent of the juveniles apprehended are repeatedly involved in offences, which is much higher than the national average at 4.6 per cent.

However, the fact that among the adults arrested, only 65 have been convicted of offences previously gives the police a breather. But there are possibilities of juveniles turning into repeated offenders after they become adults. According to senior officials, there should be a regular vigil on minors involved in offences. The police has initiated several measures to keep a check on old offenders.

Steps taken by police

One of the most important measures is the cordon and search operation. Further, they have also geo-tagged the locations of old offenders and patrol teams verify their movements constantly

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana police Telangana Re offences NCRB Telangana repeat offenders
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp