25,000 nominations found valid for Telangana civic polls

The highest number of nominations were from Nizamabad Municipal Corporation where a total of 1,042 nominations were filed by 696 candidates. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 25,336 nominations for 3,052 municipal wards were found to be valid by the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) after scrutiny.  The list of valid nominations for ward members was released by the TSEC here on Sunday.

However, there are likely to be some changes to the list as certain discrepancies were found in the list. For example in Tandur municipality, of the 36 wards there were only 22 nominations filed, and in Peerzadiguda, seven nominations were received for 26 wards, 19 nominations for 24 wards in Yellandu and 40 nominations for 48 wards in Miryalguda.

The highest number of nominations were from Nizamabad Municipal Corporation where a total of 1,042 nominations were filed by 696 candidates followed by Ramagundam with 814 nominations and Suryapet with 662 nominations.

A total of 19,673 candidates filed 25,768 nominations of which 432 nominations were rejected. A record 8,956 candidates filed nominations on behalf of TRS followed by Congress (5,365). The date for disposal of appeal against rejection of nomination is Monday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 14 and date for publication of final list is January 14, after 3 pm.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation scrutiny today

Sunday was the last day for filing of nominations for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. Scrutiny will take place on Monday from11 am. Date for disposal of appeal is January 15.  Last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 16.  Polling would be held on January 24

