KTR is building ‘illegal’ farmhouse, says Revanth

HYDERABAD: CONGRESS MP from Malkajgiri, A Revanth Reddy, alleged that TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao is illegally constructing a farmhouse near Janwada village in Gandipet Gram Panchayat of Ranga Reddy district.

Revanth Reddy claimed that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) Minister had deviated Government Order (GO) 111, which prohibited the establishment of industries and other such structures to come up within a 10-km radius of the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar tanks, to build the farmhouse.

The MP also said that GO 111 rules mandate that hotels and residential structures should not be constructed near the 84 listed villages in six mandals to protect the catchment areas.

He said that he will expose KTR’s illegal building with sufficient photographs and evidence.

He further alleged that Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao have been exploiting the State with illegal activities such as this.