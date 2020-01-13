Home States Telangana

Need to eradicate social imbalances: Telangana Human Rights Commission chief Justice G Chandraiah

Chandraiah said that discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth are still prevalent and are against Article 15 of the Constitution.

Published: 13th January 2020 08:39 AM

Telangana SHRC chief Justice G Chandraiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The chairman of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Justice G Chandraiah, stated that education is a must, for illiterate and literate people alike, to eradicate social, cultural, and economic imbalances in the society.

Chandraiah inaugurated the two-day international conference 'North-South Imbalances: Global Perspectives and Challenges', organised by the Department of Law, Osmania University (OU) on Sunday. The event was organised to commemorate the day OU awarded an honorary doctorate to Dr BR Ambedkar. OU was the first university to award a honorary doctorate to Dr Ambedkar.       

Discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth are still prevalent and are against Article 15 of the Constitution, said Chandraiah. "Education is not only required for illiterate people, but is also needed for educated people to address the imbalances in the thinking process," Chandraiah said.

Talking about taking charge as the chairman of the SHRC, he said, "We are streamlining our work, to ensure the human rights guaranteed by the Constitution."

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman, B Vinod Kumar said that Ambedkar predicted the north-south imbalance and suggested Hyderabad as the second capital of India. "North and south means rich and poor parts. This theory is applicable in India and globally," he said.

Demanding a Supreme Court’s bench in Hyderabad, he said, "Almost every state asked for a bench. But, the SC ruled that the decision will be under the prerogative of the Chief Justice of India." He demanded that the decision on establishing Supreme Court’s bench should be with the President of India and sought for an amendment in the Constitution to that effect.

Talking about the violation of human rights, noted activist S Jeevan Kumar, said that many countries, including India, giving impunity to armed forces. "Journalists have no freedom; they are arrested and killed. This government is running the State on philosophy of Karma, which negates the basic human rights."

Telangana Human Rights Commission Justice G Chandraiah
