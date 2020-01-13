River water diversion to dominate meeting between Telangana-Andhra Pradesh government today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Diversion of Krishna and Godavari waters for better utilisation for irrigation is expected to dominate the discussion that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would have with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday.

In their third meeting, the two leaders might also discuss Pothireddypadu head regulator in Andhra Pradesh, whose capacity would nearly be doubled from 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs, and this means that Telangana would have to suffer a cut in its share of Krishna waters from Srisailam.

The Chief Ministers, at their earlier meetings, had discussed various plans of interlinking the two rivers to put water to better utilisation. It remains to be seen if these projects would be taken up as joint ventures by the two governments.

Doubling the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator by the Andhra Pradesh government may not go down well with the people of Telangana, and given this, it remains to be seen how KCR would tackle the problem without hurting their sentiments. Besides, the Telangana Congress has stepped up its campaign against KCR for "allowing Jagan to pilfer water meant for Telangana for use in Rayalaseema region through Pothireddypadu".

Though the first meeting of both the Chief Ministers had triggered hope of a possibile joint project in Telangana for diversion of Godavari waters to Krishna, the proposal is suspected to have been kept on the back-burner with Jagan coming under fire in Andhra Pradesh for "sacrificing" the interests of his State.

At the Monday meeting, the two leaders are also expected to discuss the thorny issues of AP State Reorganisation Act-2014.