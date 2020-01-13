Sarpanch’s husband found dead in a canal

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: THE husband of Babapur gram panchayat sarpanch was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a canal located between Kanjara and Laxmanchanda villages in Nirmal district on Sunday.

The deceased Kommu Arjun, 55, had been missing since January 8, according to police. His wife Kommu Srividya had lodged a missing persons complaint with Laxmanchanda police station on December 10.

During searches, the police found his body in the canal. His two-wheeler was found in the bushes next to the canal.

After confirming that the body was that of her husband, Srividya said that she had doubts over his death. She demanded that a thorough investigation be conducted.

Laxmanchanda sub-inspector (SI) K Vinay said that the cause of death would be identified once the forensics department analyses the body. Vinay said that a probe is underway.