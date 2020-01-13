Telangana government websites follow poll code, remove photos of CM after TNIE report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the publication of a news report in these columns about the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by various government departments, official websites removed the photographs of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and other Ministers. The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) imposed a model code of conduct in view of the municipal elections on January 22.

The departments which removed the photographs of the Chief Minister and Ministers include Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and a few others.

TSEC officials have said that as per MCC guidelines, any references to Ministers and others on Central or State government official websites has to be removed. But many government departments are yet to remove them. More departments are likely to remove the photographs in a day or two, they added.