Telangana spent its budget most on flood control, irrigation and least on roads

A report by PRS Legislative states that the State government spent the least on road infrastructure and family welfare as compared to other States.

Published: 13th January 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last five years (2015-2020), Telangana has spent the most part of its budget on irrigation, flood control and the welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs as compared to other states, revealed a recently-released State Finances report by PRS Legislative.

The report states that the State government spent the least on road infrastructure and family welfare as compared to other States. The report says that Telangana spent 10.8 per cent of its budget in 2015-2020 period on irrigation and flood control, the highest in India. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh stood second and third with 8.3 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively.

Telangana has also spent 7.6 per cent of their budget between 2015 and 2020 towards the welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs. Andhra Pradesh came second with 6.1 per cent.

However, on roads and transport, Telangana spent only 1.9 per cent of its budget in the last five years, which is one of the lowest in India. Only Punjab and AP fared worse than the TS when it came to spending on roads and bridges.

When it came to health and family welfare, Telangana spent 4.4 per cent of its budget in the last five years, better only to Haryana (4.2 per cent). Delhi in contrast spent the most on health and family welfare (13 per cent).

Telangana has accrued significantly higher 'own revenue', which is the largest source of revenue for States. In terms of revenue, during the 2015-18 period, Telangana, Assam and Tripura saw a higher shortfall in revenue compared to other States. Overall, 69 per cent of the State government’s expenditure was towards development, which was above the national average of 60 per cent. Telangana spent 37 per cent on economic development.

Telangana spent 1.9 per cent on roads, 4 per cent on family welfare

The report states that Telangana government spent the least on road infrastructure and family welfare as compared to other States. Telangana spent only 1.9 per cent of its budget on roads and 4 per cent on family welfare in the last five years.

