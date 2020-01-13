Home States Telangana

Will be arrested at Hyderabad airport if I say I want to visit Kashmir, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The Supreme Court on January 10 asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 13th January 2020 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Slamming the Narendra Modi government over the recent visit of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that he would be arrested at the Hyderabad airport if he expressed his desire to go to Kashmir.

The Hyderabad MP also criticised the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that there have not been Internet services in Kashmir since then.

Addressing a rally in Narayanpet district on Saturday in the run-up to the municipal polls in Telangana, Owaisi termed the scrapping of provisions of the article the second biggest mistake after the arrest of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Sheikh Abdullah.

"It has been 5-6 months since the abrogation of Article 370 but till today Internet services remain suspended. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had spoken of big things and said that there will be development, as if there was nothing happening in Kashmir," the AIMIM chief said, adding the Supreme Court had to tell the government that Internet is a fundamental right.

"The Modi government took foreign envoys to Kashmir and showed them that there is peace in Kashmir. But, if I say that I want to go to Kashmir then CISF personnel will arrest me at the Hyderabad Airport. I cannot go there as I have taken the oath of Indian Constitution, but Modi took envoys of America and other countries there," Owaisi said.

The Supreme Court on January 10 said in a significant ruling said access to the Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

A team of 15 envoys which included the US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster had gone to Srinagar on Thursday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the first visit by diplomats since August last year when the state's special status was revoked and it was downsized to a union territory.

In his speech, Owaisi further alleged that BJP government made several promises but failed to fulfil them, and when questioned over its failures on several occasions it brought in triple talaq law, abrogated Article 370 and now brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM PM Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp