Donkey-curse stone found in Telangana's Medchal district, points to the zamindari system

These stones date back to a thousand years to the Shilahara Dynasty, which spanned from 10 century AD to 13 century AD with the most recent land grant stones dating back to the 17th century.

The donkey-curse stone that was discovered in Gundlapochampally village, Medchal district

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first for the State, a gadheegal or a donkey-curse stone, which is considered as a historical record of the origins of the zamindari system, was recently discovered in Gundlapochampally village of Medchal district.

The rock was discovered by Sai Krishna E, an assistant archaeologist at ASI-Amaravati and also a research scholar at Deccan College, Pune. Speaking to Express, Krishna, who is also a native of Gundlapochampally said, "I heard about 'gadhida bodu rai'. Based on this information, I located the rock."

This particular rock has an engraving of a donkey. Apart from that there is a triangle etched on top, a sun and moon kalash, which was considered as an auspicious symbol and the details of a land grant.

Explaining the significance of the findings, Krishna said, "When new areas were conquered, kings used to grant land to Brahmins. The Brahmins then collected the revenue from these lands and hand a part of the profit back to the king. If this decree between the Brahmin and the king was disobeyed, then the Brahmins would be cursed by the donkey. Thus, these grant stones are historical records of the origins of the zamindari system,"

In other similar stones found in Maharashtra and other places, engravings show a donkey copulating with a woman, which used to serve as a warning to the transgressor of the land grant that their family members would be cursed by the act of bestiality.

These stones date back to a thousand years to the Shilahara Dynasty, which spanned from 10 century AD to 13 century AD. The most recent land grant stones dates back to the 17th century. A majority of these stones are found in Mumbai and Raigad as the Silaharas ruled from Thane. Krishna claims that it is the first time that such a rock is discovered in Telangana. 

Other than the extent of the Silaharas and Yadava dynasties, the engravings on the rock also provide information on the status of women in society at that time, and the way in which land was measured. It also shows that donkey was considered as an inauspicious animal. Although the presence of a collar on the engravings of the donkey also tell that these animals were domesticated back then, Krishna said.

Krishna wants to do scientific work and systematic excavation at these sites. "The rock arts are dull, and not clearly visible. They are getting lost not only due to natural reasons, but also due to human activities." He requested the State government's archaeology department, and ASI Hyderabad circle to safeguard these sites.

