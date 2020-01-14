Home States Telangana

KTR tells TRS social media cell to up the ante for Telangana municipal polls, keep campaign clean

The TRS working president said his team to stay armed with facts, figures about the party's achievements to rebut Opposition claims.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Minister for MAUD & IT KT Rama Rao on Monday said that social media plays a key role in highlighting important issues. Addressing social media activists of the TRS at Telangana Bhavan, KTR asked them to campaign actively in the municipal elections using innovative strategies.

The Minister told the social media cell to keep the campaign decent and clean. He asked them to be armed with information so that they could rebut the charges of Opposition parties with facts and figures. The TRS government had already addressed the problem of irrigation, drinking water and power supply and this message should reach every voter, he said.

KTR told the team to make the best use of social media since it had the potential of conveying the message to youth as well as the middle-aged faster than the conventional means. Stating that the TRS had 60 lakh members all over the State, KTR pointed out that the party has 11 lakh followers on social media and 3.6 lakh followers on Twitter alone.

KTR said even the Telangana movement had received scant support from the mainstream media. On the contrary, it was social media which created awareness among people about the statehood movement.

The Minister said that women in several municipalities were displaying their support for the TRS by painting rangolis of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and the party symbol (Car). He urged youth supporting the TRS to paint the same symbols on Sankranti kites to motivate voters to choose the TRS.

KTR took a dig at the BJP for not even having enough candidates to contest the municipal elections and said that the saffron party had no candidates in almost 700 wards. While exuding confidence that the TRS would win, he advised cadre not to be overconfident and work hard.

Awareness about T-movement, TRS programmes

KTR said it was the social media which had created massive awareness about the Telangana movement. Also it had the potential to convey information about the State govt’s work in irrigation and electricity.

