Leopard gets trapped in snare at Telangana's Nalgonda district, rescued

Some farmers in the village were on their way to fields when they saw the leopard trapped in the snare near one of the fields, trying its best to escape.

The leopard which got trapped in a snare at Telangana's Nalgonda district

The leopard which got trapped in a snare at Telangana's Nalgonda district

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Forest officials on Tuesday morning rescued a leopard at Adilapuram village of Marrigudem mandal in Nalgonda district, that was caught in a snare meant for trapping a wild boar. 

In the early hours of Tuesday, some farmers in the village were on their way to fields when they saw the leopard trapped in the snare near one of the fields, trying its best to escape. Soon a video of it went viral and many villagers gathered to see the leopard.

One of the villagers informed the police and forest officials about it after which the leopard was rescued. The leopard had to be tranquilized in order to be rescued. It was later taken to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, where it will be kept under observation to see if it has suffered any external or internal injuries. 

Once declared fit, the leopard will be released back into the forest. Forest officials said that a case under Wildlife Protection Act will be registered and investigation will be conducted into the issue. 

