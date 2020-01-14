Home States Telangana

Mishaps involving police patrol vehicles in Telangana on the rise

Any personnel deputed for driving these vehicles are directly put on field without proper training about the functioning of the vehicle, technicalities and also adequate hands on experience.

Published: 14th January 2020 09:08 AM

Patrol

Hyderabad police patrol vehicles at Nizam College Ground (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The incident of a patrolling vehicle crashing into the road median at Gachibowli on Sunday, is not the first such incident. Several accidents involving patrolling vehicles were reported in different parts of the city and State.

While human error was found to be the cause for these incidents, it was also found that lack of proper knowledge about the vehicles and their functioning is also leading to these accidents. A few months ago, a sub-inspector died after his vehicle crashed a divider in Nalgonda district and in another incident, a police vehicle hit a pedestrian at Uppal. The man sustained severe injuries and later died.

The vehicles being used for patrolling were of high capacity with advanced features. Many persons deputed for driving these vehicles are directly put on field without proper training about the functioning of the vehicle, technicalities and also adequate hands on experience on the wheel, which leaves them confused, a patrolling duty official on condition of anonymity said.

Incidents were reported in Vikarabad district in October 2018, Shankarpalli in December 2018, accident which left Pochampally sub-inspector dead in Nalgonda district in March 2019, a patrol vehicle ran over a toddler near Yadadri temple in May 2019, pedestrian killed at Uppal in October 2019 and two latest incidents on Sunday at Gachibowli and Dharur in Vikarabad district.  

Senior police officials who monitor the maintenance of the vehicles said that in the beginning vehicles had no speed limits, but in February last, speed governors were installed and the speed limits was set at 60 kmph.

