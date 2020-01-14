South Central Railway and SBI join hands for direct pickup of earnings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway signed an MoU with the State Bank of India (SBI) in connection with the direct pickup of earnings covering all 585 railway stations over SCR.

The direct pick up of cash from all the railway stations on SCR will do away with the complex activity the movement of cash earnings through 'cash safes' by trains. This will enable the hassle-free collection of traffic earnings by the SBI and remittance into the government account, avoiding delay in transmission of traffic cash earnings.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR general manager, said, “Such understandings will go a long way in streamlining financial transactions accounting. Such initiatives serve mutual good for the organizations involved, there by benefiting both.”