Telangana Election Commission holds meet with Collectors on civic polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) Commissioner, V Nagi Reddy, on Monday urged all the District Collectors (District Election Authorities) to take up mass awareness programmes in their respective districts. The DEAs have been asked to ensure that voters exercise their mandate during the elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations on January 22 and 24.

Nagi Reddy, along with TSEC Secretary, M Ashok Kumar, held a video conference with the District Election Officers to review the poll preparedness. He stated that in the panchayat elections, the voter turnout was heavy. But a similar enthusiasm was missing among urban voters. Hence there was a need to create greater awareness among urban citizens about the importance of casting votes during the ensuing polls.