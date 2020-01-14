Home States Telangana

Telangana Election Commission holds meet with Collectors on civic polls

Nagi Reddy, along with TSEC Secretary, M Ashok Kumar, held a video conference with the District Election Officers to review the poll preparedness.

Published: 14th January 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy

Telangana Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) Commissioner, V Nagi Reddy, on Monday urged all the District Collectors (District Election Authorities) to take up mass awareness programmes in their respective districts. The DEAs have been asked to ensure that voters exercise their mandate during the elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations on January 22 and 24.

Nagi Reddy, along with TSEC Secretary, M Ashok Kumar, held a video conference with the District Election Officers to review the poll preparedness. He stated that in the panchayat elections, the voter turnout was heavy. But a similar enthusiasm was missing among urban voters. Hence there was a need to create greater awareness among urban citizens about the importance of casting votes during the ensuing polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp