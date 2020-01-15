Home States Telangana

Civic polls prove a Herculean task for Labour Minister Malla Reddy

The MLA must ensure TRS victory in 13 urban local bodies in Malkajgiri, pacify rebel leaders

Published: 15th January 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister Malla Reddy

Labour Minister Malla Reddy (Photo |EPS)

By S Anil Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister Malla Reddy is under a great deal of pressure this election season. The former MP is not only entrusted with the task of ensuring TRS victory in  9 municipalities and four corporations in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district by the TRS leadership but also with the challenge of pacifying rebels in the party, such as former MLA Malipedhi Sudheer Reddy and Durga Dayakar Reddy.
Malla Reddy has been put in charge of Medchal, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Pocharam, Ghatkesar, Gundla Pochampalli, Tumkunta, Kompally and Dundigal municipalities, besides the municipal corporations of Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Jawaharnagar and Nizampet. 

The Minister has begun working towards his goal -- to prove his mettle before the party’s top leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao. As both KCR and KTR had directed party leaders during TRS’ civic poll preparatory meetings to ensure that the posts of chairpersons and mayors in all municipalities and municipal corporations were bagged by TRS candidates, the ensuing elections have become a litmus test for his political acumen. 

The Chief Minister and the party’s working president had also warned that if the concerned in-charges of constituencies failed to attain desired results, party tickets would not be given to the MLAs and Ministers in Assembly elections in the future. 

“As our party has a high public reputation, the problem of rebels will also arise. The idea id to prioritise and it is being taken care of appropriately” said Minister Malla Reddy.

The task before Malla Reddy is harder than ever before primarily because he would be competing against TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy. Revanth is the Congress in-charge of the civic polls in his Parliamentary constituency.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malla Reddy
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp