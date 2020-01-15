Civic polls prove a Herculean task for Labour Minister Malla Reddy

S Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Labour Minister Malla Reddy is under a great deal of pressure this election season. The former MP is not only entrusted with the task of ensuring TRS victory in 9 municipalities and four corporations in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district by the TRS leadership but also with the challenge of pacifying rebels in the party, such as former MLA Malipedhi Sudheer Reddy and Durga Dayakar Reddy.

Malla Reddy has been put in charge of Medchal, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Pocharam, Ghatkesar, Gundla Pochampalli, Tumkunta, Kompally and Dundigal municipalities, besides the municipal corporations of Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Jawaharnagar and Nizampet.

The Minister has begun working towards his goal -- to prove his mettle before the party’s top leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao. As both KCR and KTR had directed party leaders during TRS’ civic poll preparatory meetings to ensure that the posts of chairpersons and mayors in all municipalities and municipal corporations were bagged by TRS candidates, the ensuing elections have become a litmus test for his political acumen.

The Chief Minister and the party’s working president had also warned that if the concerned in-charges of constituencies failed to attain desired results, party tickets would not be given to the MLAs and Ministers in Assembly elections in the future.

“As our party has a high public reputation, the problem of rebels will also arise. The idea id to prioritise and it is being taken care of appropriately” said Minister Malla Reddy.

The task before Malla Reddy is harder than ever before primarily because he would be competing against TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy. Revanth is the Congress in-charge of the civic polls in his Parliamentary constituency.