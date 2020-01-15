Former Congress leader Shabbir Ali demands action against AIMIM president Owaisi 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister and veteran Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that the State Election Commission (SEC) take suo motu action against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi after the latter asked people to take money from the Congress party but vote for the MIM in the upcoming municipal elections.

Releasing a press statement here on Tuesday, Shabbir alleged that Owaisi was encouraging the voters to ask for money in return for votes. “Being the head of a political party, Asaduddin Owaisi should advise people against taking money from anyone for votes. Instead, he is asking them to become corrupt and sell their votes for money,” Shabbir said, urging the SEC to take note of Owaisi’s statement.