Home States Telangana

Inavolu jatara starts on a high note in Warangal

On the occasion, special rituals were performed at the temple, which was decked up tastefully for the jatara.

Published: 15th January 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees throng the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Warangal on Tuesday to take part in the Inavolu jatara

Devotees throng the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Warangal on Tuesday to take part in the Inavolu jatara

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The historic Mallikarjuna Swamy Jatara, one of the biggest religious fairs in Telangana, got off to a grand start on Tuesday at Inavolu village under Wardhannapet Mandal in Warangal Urban district. The Mallikarjuna Swamy temple witnessed a steady flow of devotees since the early hours of the day to offer prayers to presiding deities Lord Shiva, Golla Kethamma and Balija Medalamma.

On the occasion, special rituals were performed at the temple, which was decked up tastefully for the jatara. In the absence of facilities to be provided by the temple authorities, temporary tents have been erected near the temple by the devotees. But given that around six lakh devotees would visit the temple till the end of the jatara, they may face inconvenience. Though there is a water supply, there are no changing rooms near the temple. Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy laid the foundation stone for sheds to be built near the temple with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore to provide accommodation to devotees, while the foundation was laid for building 45 cottages at a cost of Rs 2 crore on the temple premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Inavolu jatara
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp