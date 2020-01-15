Refused TRS municipal ticket, aspirant tries to kill self

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: In a shocking incident, a person who had filed nomination to contest from the 39th ward in Suryapet in the ensuing civic polls, attempted to commit suicide after the TRS refused to give him a party ticket.

According to sources, the aspirant, Abdul Rahim, was earlier associated with the Congress party and had joined the TRS last year. He had been aspiring for a pink party ticket ever since the announcement of the municipal elections. Though he had filed nomination for the same, the party leadership chose another person, M Sudha Rani, instead of Abdul Rahim.

Devastated by the decision of the party, Rahim decided to take the extreme step. However, his attempt to kill himself was foiled by his family members who noticed it on time.