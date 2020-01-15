TRS failed people, has no right to seek votes: TPCC working president Ponnam

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar said that the Congress and BJP have never allied with each other for political gains and would never do that.

He slammed TRS working president KT Rama Rao for alleging that the Congress and BJP were colluding with each other to defeat the pink party.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Tuesday, Ponnam said, “The TRS has no right to ask for votes from the people. They have not yet implemented the promises they had made during the previous elections.”