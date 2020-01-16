Home States Telangana

Congress files complaint against Asaduddin Owaisi to Telangana SEC

AIMIM leader took a jibe at the Congress by saying that people in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them and just vote for me.

Published: 16th January 2020 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The state Congress unit on Thursday registered a complaint against AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to the state Election Commission.

Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Chairman of TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee has written a letter to the state Election Commission of Telangana stating violation of Model Code of Conduct for Municipal elections by Owaisi. He urged Telangana State Election Commission to book a case against him and issue a notice to him.

Addressing a public gathering in Sangareddy district on Monday, the AIMIM leader took a jibe at the Congress by saying that, "People in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them. You'll be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2,000 only. I am worth more than that."

