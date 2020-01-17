70 involved in Telangana's Bhainsa clash held

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Normal life has come to a standstill in Bhainsa town, which was gripped by violence earlier this week. Internet services have completely been suspended in the town (and areas surrounding it) since the incident. The police have imposed Section 144 across Bhainsa.

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of identifying the persons involved in the violent clashes between two communities. After going through CCTV footages in prime locations, as many as 70 persons belonging to both the communities have been arrested. Around 20 cases have been registered against hem. Meanwhile, the candidates contesting the municipality are unable to campaign for the ensuing civic body polls owing to Section 144.