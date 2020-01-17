Home States Telangana

AIMIM president Owaisi asks KCR to halt all NPR work

Speaking at an election rally in Asifabad district on Thursday, Owaisi said that implementing the NPR would be an injustice to the people.

Published: 17th January 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the National Population Register (NPR) was the first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stop all activities with regard to NPR as it was an anti-poor, anti-Dalit and anti-Adivasi bill. 

Speaking at an election rally in Asifabad district on Thursday, Owaisi said that implementing the NPR would be an injustice to the people. “It is against the spirit of the Constitution of India. It is the BJP that wants NPR to make the country a Hindu nation,” he said. “India does not belong to any single religion. It belongs to everyone, but the BJP government is trying to destroy the secular nature of the country,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi NCR NPR
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp