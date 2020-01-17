AIMIM president Owaisi asks KCR to halt all NPR work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the National Population Register (NPR) was the first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stop all activities with regard to NPR as it was an anti-poor, anti-Dalit and anti-Adivasi bill.

Speaking at an election rally in Asifabad district on Thursday, Owaisi said that implementing the NPR would be an injustice to the people. “It is against the spirit of the Constitution of India. It is the BJP that wants NPR to make the country a Hindu nation,” he said. “India does not belong to any single religion. It belongs to everyone, but the BJP government is trying to destroy the secular nature of the country,” he added.