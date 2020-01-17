Charge sheet against TRS released by BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State unit has alleged that the governance in urban local bodies has completely been neglected since the last six years under the TRS rule owing to lack of funds. The saffron party released a four-page charge sheet on the failures of the TRS government here on Thursday. It alleged that the State government failed to utilise the funds provided to it by the Central government.

Ahead of the municipal polls, the charge-sheet alleged that the construction of roads was not taken up in urban areas and that the TRS was trying to hoodwink people again with false assurances during the polls.

Here are some of the allegations on charge sheet

The assurance in 2015 of constructing 500 to 1,000 2-BHK houses has not been implemented

The State received 2.42 lakh applications under PM Awas Yojana, but they have not been forwarded to the Centre.

The Centre released Rs 1,030 cr for urban local bodies.

The State has to sanction the matching grant of Rs 1,030 cr, but the funds have not been released to municipalities