Party leaders asked to highlight welfare schemes by TRS working president KT Rama Rao

Published: 17th January 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao directed party leaders to release manifestos for municipal polls. Interacting with over 3,000 contesting candidates through teleconference from Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, KTR asked them to release ward-wise and municipality-wise manifestos locally.
He talked to the party leaders on how to go about the campaign and the strategies to be adopted in the polls. 

“Campaign extensively on welfare and development work taken up by the TRS government in the last six years. This is sufficient for ensuring victory to the party,” Rama Rao told them. The leaders were told to explain to the voters that the State government was providing Rs 2,500 crore for the development of urban local bodies through the Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDC). “The TRS government is committed to the development of the municipalities,” KTR said and directed the party leaders to visit every household during the campaign. 
At the meeting, he told the leaders that the TRS victory was certain going by the ground-level reports, but he asked them to work hard till the completion of the polls.

