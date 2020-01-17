Top woman Maoist leader Madakam Sunny surrenders

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Sabari Area Committee in-charge and LOS Commander (ACM rank) Madakam Sunny, alias Roja, surrendered before the police on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday, stated that the surrendered Maoist, aged around 26 years, belonged to Mulakanapalli under Dummugudem Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

She had joined the CPI (Maoist) party under the leadership of Sukadev who was the in-charge of Cherla-Venkatapuram Area Committee in 2009.

She was the DCM of the Sabari Area Committee till 2012, and was promoted to ACM rank in 2013. She also worked as a Guard Commander to Telangana State Committee Secretary, Haribhushan.

In 2017, Madakam Sunny was transferred to the SGS team under Lachanna (Deputy Commander).

In 2018 she was appointed as an SGS Commander to Manuguru. In 2019, she was appointed as the in-charge and LOS Commander to Shabari Area Committee.

According to the SP, Madakam Sunny had decided to surrender as there was less support for Maoists among the public.

The SP requested all underground Maoist cadres to give up their Maoist activities and approach the local police station or the SP, directly or indirectly, to surrender.

Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Chandra and Cherla CI T Satyanarayana were present on the occasion.