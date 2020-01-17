Home States Telangana

Top woman Maoist leader Madakam Sunny surrenders

She had joined the CPI  (Maoist) party under the leadership of Sukadev who was the in-charge of Cherla-Venkatapuram Area Committee in 2009. 

Published: 17th January 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Madakam Sunny alias Roja (top left)after surrendering before the police in Kothagudem on Thursday

Madakam Sunny alias Roja (top left)after surrendering before the police in Kothagudem on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Sabari Area Committee in-charge and LOS Commander (ACM rank) Madakam Sunny, alias Roja, surrendered before the police on Thursday. 

Superintendent of Police  (SP) Sunil Dutt, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday, stated that the surrendered Maoist, aged around 26 years, belonged to Mulakanapalli under Dummugudem Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. 

She had joined the CPI  (Maoist) party under the leadership of Sukadev who was the in-charge of Cherla-Venkatapuram Area Committee in 2009. 

She was the DCM of the Sabari Area Committee till 2012, and was promoted to ACM rank in 2013. She also worked as a Guard Commander to Telangana State Committee Secretary, Haribhushan. 
In 2017, Madakam Sunny was transferred to the SGS team under Lachanna (Deputy Commander). 
In 2018 she was appointed as an SGS Commander to Manuguru. In 2019, she was appointed as the in-charge and LOS Commander to Shabari Area Committee.

According to the SP, Madakam Sunny had decided to surrender as there was less support for Maoists among the public. 

The SP requested all underground Maoist cadres to give up their Maoist activities and approach the local police station or the SP, directly or indirectly, to surrender. 

Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Chandra and Cherla CI T Satyanarayana were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist woman leader surrenders Madakam Sunny surrender
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp