TRS woos voters with promise of open gyms

The party observed that awareness about health had increased among the youth and people in their 40s and 50s, irrespective of gender.

An open gym that was recently opened in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) seems to be intent on attracting the youth with the assurance of establishing open gyms in all divisions under Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC).  The party observed that awareness about health had increased among the youth and people in their 40s and 50s, irrespective of gender. Recently, the NMC had established two open gyms in Polytechnic Grounds and Gagasthan localities, both of which received a good response from the public.  The open gyms have various types of exercise equipment and are preferred by the young and old over private gyms that collect exorbitant fees. 

