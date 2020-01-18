Court to give verdict on Telangana minor girls rape case on January 27

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The First Additional District Judge and Judge for POCSO cases at Nalgonda reserved the judgment in the sensational rape and murder cases of three minor girls of Hajipur, to January 27. The court, on Friday heard final arguments from prosecution and defence and posted the hearing in the case to January 27.

The accused Marri Srinivas Reddy has been facing charges of kidnap, rape, murder of three girls aged 11,14 and 16. He had allegedly raped, killed and buried their bodies in an abandoned well at Hajipur village of Bhongir district.