Telangana: AIMIM Karimnagar district Syed Wahajuddin resigns 

Wahajuddin alleged that the candidate he had chosen was neglected and the ticket was instead given to a 'loser'.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the local bodies elections, the AIMIM received a jolt with its Karimnagar district president resigning from his post on Friday. While addressing a press conference, the former district president Syed Wahajuddin said that he was miffed with the AIMIM because the candidates he had recommended were denied party tickets.

He also said that he had relayed his grievances to Darussalam, but to no avail. Wahajuddin alleged that the candidate he had chosen was neglected and the ticket was instead given to a 'loser'. He also said that there were issues of indiscipline in the Karimnagar unit of the party.

