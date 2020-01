By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inaugurated the annual month-long fuel conservation campaign ‘Saksham’ by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bagged several awards as a part of the campaign. TSRTC also won the award of second-best State Transport Undertaking (STU) at the national level in fuel efficiency during September 2018-19 and won `3 lakh.