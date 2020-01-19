Home States Telangana

22-year-old medical student's body found in village well in Telangana's Bhupalpally district

Thummanapalli Vamshi was found inside an agricultural well in in Kaniparthy village with his hands tied using a saree.

A 22-year-old medical student Thummanapalli Vamshi was found dead inside an agriculture well in Kaniparthy of Regonda Mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A 22-year-old medical student, Thummanapalli Vamshi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kaniparthy village of Regonda mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday. Vamshi’s body was found inside an agricultural well in the village. His hands were tied using a saree.

According to Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao, Vamshi, a student of Mamata Medical College in Khammam, had come to his native for Sankranti holidays and left home on Friday evening to return to the college.

However, on Saturday morning some passers-by saw some clothes, footwear and luggage near the well. When they peeped into the well, they saw Vamshi’s body floating in the water. They immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and fished out the body. 

According to Vamshi’s parents — Thirupathi and Rama — Vamshi was a third year MBBS student of the Mamata Medical College. Meanwhile, police sources said that Vamshi was mentally disturbed and was behaving peculiarly even when he was at home. 

Police are also looking into the angle if Vamshi tied his own hands with a sari and jumped in the well to commit suicide. Footage they accessed from a nearby CC camera did not show images of anyone else in the vicinity to raise suspicion, the police said.

