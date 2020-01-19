Home States Telangana

Council for Social Development organises session to strengthen social sciences in Telangana

Vinod Kumar expressed concern over the weakening of the social sciences and reiterated his support to strengthen social science programmes and institutions.

Published: 19th January 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-chairman of the State Planning Board, B Vinod Kumar and CSD director, Professor Kalpana Kannabiran, in Hyderabad on Saturday

Vice-chairman of the State Planning Board, B Vinod Kumar and CSD director, Professor Kalpana Kannabiran, in Hyderabad on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Council for Social Development (CSD) on Saturday organised a brainstorming session on social development and the need to strengthen social sciences in the State. Vice-chairman of the State Planning Board, B Vinod Kumar, was the chief guest at the event.  

Speaking at the event, Vinod Kumar expressed concern over the weakening of the social sciences and reiterated his support to strengthen social science programmes and institutions. He said there is a need to universalise education and healthcare access from the primary to the tertiary level. He said that social scientists must ensure just governance through their research and recommendations. 

CSD’s director, Professor Kalpana Kannabiran, said the think tank’s Telangana Social Development Reports were an important contribution to the State’s planning process. She outlined the scope of research undertaken by CSD over the past decade, supported by annual grants-in-aid from the State, funding from the Indian Council for Social Science Research and a corpus grant from the RBI. 

She also offered support to research scholars from State universities, doctoral supervision and research capacity building. Professor G Haragopal spoke about the threat faced by the social sciences in the country.  Professor D Narasimha Reddy stated that a small institute such as CSD had produced a significant body of research, focusing on critical areas of marginality and social vulnerability.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Council for Social Development B Vinod Kumar Telangana Planning Board
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp