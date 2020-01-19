Home States Telangana

Telangana civic polls: Vote against TRS if you oppose CAA and NRC, appeals Congress

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the voters to vote against TRS in the upcoming municipal polls, if they oppose CAA and NRC. 

TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

Addressing a series of meetings in Huzurnagar, Suryapet district on Saturday as part of the campaign for municipal elections, he said that the silence of CM on implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR in Telangana was puzzling, and sending wrong signals.

"Despite repeated reminders from Congress, why is KCR hesitating to call for special session of Assembly against CAA," Uttam asked. He wondered why AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was not insisting the CM to pass the resolution against CAA.

"Owaisi took a big delegation of religious leaders to Pragati Bhavan earlier and later addressed the media stating that KCR would make a big announcement within two days. Why Owaisi is not questioning KCR’s silence even after 25 days? People should understand the nexus between TRS, BJP and MIM," he said.

