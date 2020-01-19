Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court tells collectors to file counter on PIL against Hyderabad dump yard

A division bench of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to district collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medak districts, and commissioners of Kapra and Yapral municipalities 

Piles of garbage heaped up at the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to district collectors of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medak districts, and commissioners of Kapra and Yapral municipalities for filing counter affidavits on a PIL against the dumping of garbage by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at Jawahar Nagar dump yard in the city, and for identifying three alternative locations to shift the existing dump yard. 

The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed the order recently in the PIL which was taken up based on a letter addressed to the High Court by Colonel Sitamraju, a resident of the city, stating that the foul smell emanating from the dump yard was making life miserable for the residents of Sainikpuri, Kapra, Yapral and surrounding areas. While adjourning the case hearing, the bench issued notices to the respondents and posted it to January 20 for further hearing.

