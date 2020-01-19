Home States Telangana

TRS cadre in Karimnagar lobby hard to get KT Rama Rao for Telanagana civic poll campaigns

The strategic political moves of the State leadership and the local leaders helped the party garner two (division number 20 and 37) of the total 60 divisions under the corporation.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao addressing election rally in Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao addressing election rally in Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: At a time when the ruling TRS is already in the lead after the party managed to win two divisions under the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) unopposed, the local leaders and cadre are now taking all necessary measures to ensure their victory in all the remaining seats.

According to information, the strategic political moves of the State leadership and the local leaders helped the party garner two (division number 20 and 37) of the total 60 divisions under the corporation. Now, in a bid to strengthen the campaign and emerge victorious in all divisions, the party cadre are appealing to TRS second-in-command and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao to tour the city and take part in the poll campaigns.

ALSO READ| PM Narendra Modi didn’t give even Rs 19 for projects in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

The local leaders opined that if Rama Rao campaigns for the candidates, it is certain that the party will win in all divisions with thumping majority.According to information, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar is also trying hard to bring KTR to the city for election campaigns.

However, their expectations were shattered when the MAUD minister recently announced that he will not be campaigning in any place other than Sircilla and Vemulawada. He made this announcement three days ago while releasing the election manifesto at Sircilla town.

ALSO READ| MoS Home G Kishan Reddy takes on TRS over 'gundu sunna' charge

Meanwhile, the candidates and the cadre are trying hard to inform him that his presence is inevitable in the campaigns only with which they can defeat all Opposition parties, including BJP. On the other hand, KTR is all set to leave for Davos in Switzerland from January 22 to 25 to attend the 50th edition of the World Economic Forum as a special invitee.

Meanwhile, Gangula Kamalakar, who has been entrusted by the party leadership with the task to ensure TRS’ victory in the ensuing civic polls, is trying his best for the same. The BC Welfare minister has been on whirlwind tour of the corporation for the past two days. During the campaigns, Kamalakar has assured the denizens that Karimnagar will be developed as the second largest city in Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karimnagar Municipal Corporation KT Rama Rao TRS Telangana municipal polls Telangana civic polls TRS Karimnagar
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp