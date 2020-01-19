TRS cadre in Karimnagar lobby hard to get KT Rama Rao for Telanagana civic poll campaigns

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: At a time when the ruling TRS is already in the lead after the party managed to win two divisions under the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) unopposed, the local leaders and cadre are now taking all necessary measures to ensure their victory in all the remaining seats.

According to information, the strategic political moves of the State leadership and the local leaders helped the party garner two (division number 20 and 37) of the total 60 divisions under the corporation. Now, in a bid to strengthen the campaign and emerge victorious in all divisions, the party cadre are appealing to TRS second-in-command and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao to tour the city and take part in the poll campaigns.

The local leaders opined that if Rama Rao campaigns for the candidates, it is certain that the party will win in all divisions with thumping majority.According to information, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar is also trying hard to bring KTR to the city for election campaigns.

However, their expectations were shattered when the MAUD minister recently announced that he will not be campaigning in any place other than Sircilla and Vemulawada. He made this announcement three days ago while releasing the election manifesto at Sircilla town.

Meanwhile, the candidates and the cadre are trying hard to inform him that his presence is inevitable in the campaigns only with which they can defeat all Opposition parties, including BJP. On the other hand, KTR is all set to leave for Davos in Switzerland from January 22 to 25 to attend the 50th edition of the World Economic Forum as a special invitee.

Meanwhile, Gangula Kamalakar, who has been entrusted by the party leadership with the task to ensure TRS’ victory in the ensuing civic polls, is trying his best for the same. The BC Welfare minister has been on whirlwind tour of the corporation for the past two days. During the campaigns, Kamalakar has assured the denizens that Karimnagar will be developed as the second largest city in Telangana.