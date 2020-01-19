Will change the name of Nizamabad to Indur if BJP comes to power: Telangana MLA Raja Singh

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh on Saturday promised that the party will to change the name of Nizamabad town to Indur if it is elected in the upcoming municipal election. He said that this is possible only if a BJP mayor is elected and therefore, the people should for BJP candidates from all divisions.

BJP’s Nizamabad town committee had organised a bike rally from Vinyaknagar to Kanteshwar on Saturday and held a public meeting. Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri; former MLA Yendala Laxminarayana; BJP state committee members Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and Baswa Laxminarasaiah; BJP district president P Gangareddy; and several other party leaders and workers had also participated in the rally.

While addressing the meeting, the MLA said that the town was originally named Indur but its name was changed under the Nizam’s rule. “Now, the time has come to rename Nizamabad town to Indur,” said Raja Singh. He claimed that during the Nizam’s regime, people of Telangana people had to face many atrocities. “The rulers forced the women to perform Bathukamma without wearing any clothes,” said the MLA. Raja Singh added that Telangana’s independence was delayed as the Nizam rulers had opposed to the merger of Andhra Pradesh with the Indian Union. He also added that people want the town to be renamed to Indur.

The MLA also hit out at the TRS-led government, claiming that it failed on all fronts. He said the government was getting financial assistance from the Centre for all the schemes but CM KCR was not ready to accept this openly in any forum.

