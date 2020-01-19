Home States Telangana

Will change the name of Nizamabad to Indur if BJP comes to power: Telangana MLA Raja Singh

BJP’s Nizamabad town committee had organised a bike rally from Vinyaknagar to Kanteshwar on Saturday and held a public meeting.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Raja Singh (second from right) and other leaders at an election campaign rally in Nizamabad town on Saturday

BJP MLA Raja Singh (second from right) and other leaders at an election campaign rally in Nizamabad town on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh on Saturday promised that the party will to change the name of Nizamabad town to Indur if it is elected in the upcoming municipal election. He said that this is possible only if a BJP mayor is elected and therefore, the people should for BJP candidates from all divisions. 

BJP’s Nizamabad town committee had organised a bike rally from Vinyaknagar to Kanteshwar on Saturday and held a public meeting. Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri; former MLA Yendala Laxminarayana; BJP state committee members Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and Baswa Laxminarasaiah; BJP district president P Gangareddy; and several other party leaders and workers had also participated in the rally. 

While addressing the meeting, the MLA said that the town was originally named Indur but its name was changed under the Nizam’s rule.  “Now, the time has come to rename Nizamabad town to Indur,” said Raja Singh. He claimed that during the Nizam’s regime, people of Telangana people had to face many atrocities. “The rulers forced the women to perform Bathukamma without wearing any clothes,” said the MLA. Raja Singh added that Telangana’s independence was delayed as the Nizam rulers had opposed to the merger of Andhra Pradesh with the Indian Union. He also added that people want the town to be renamed to Indur. 

The MLA also hit out at the TRS-led government, claiming that it failed on all fronts. He said the government was getting financial assistance from the Centre for all the schemes but CM KCR was not ready to accept this openly in any forum. 

TRS-led government failed on all fronts Raja Singh also claimed the TRS-led government failed on all fronts and was getting financial assistance from the Centre for all the schemes but CM KCR was not ready to accept this openly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nizamabad Raja Singh BJP Nizamabad name change Indur Telangana municipal polls
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp