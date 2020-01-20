Leopard tranquilised after causing panic among residents in Telangana's Shadnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of a locality at Patel road in Shadnagar, which is located around 60 km from Hyderabad had a surprise visitor on Monday - a leopard.

A video shot by one of the residents of the leopard resting coolly on the terrace of a house went viral on social media, as panic set in among residents in the area. Immediately, the locals informed police and forest department officials regarding presence of the wild animal in their area, around 7.30am.

Following this, a team of police and forest officials reached to spot to ensure there is no unnecessary commotion and untoward incidents. A team of more than dozen staff including veterinarians from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad was dispatched to tranquilize and trap the leopard.

WATCH | Leopard spotted on terrace in Hyderabad

Within one hour or reaching the spot, Hyderabad zoo officials could successfully tranquilize the leopard. No casualties were reported.

Zoo veterinary officials told Express that the leopard had moved from the terrace to the stairs, when it was darted from a distance of around 20 feet. They also said that the operation could have got done in much less time, if the residents of the area would not have disturbed them by swarming the location to click photos and shoot videos of the operation. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

The tranquilised leopard was transported to the zoo, where it will be kept under observation and will be released back into the forests if declared fit by the veterinarians.