Telangana: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy review security for Medaram Jatara

MULUGU : Chief Secretary (CS) Somesh Kumar and Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy reviewed the security arrangements at Medaram for the biennial Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 8.

On Sunday, the CS and DGP went around Medaram and inspected the arrangements. They also conducted a review meeting with the district administration officials, and checked arrangements on security for Medaram Jatara, a traditional event held by the State government.

Addressing the meeting, Somesh Kumar said the jatara has been witnessing a gradual increase in the numbers of devotees. "With more than one crore devotees expected to come to Medaram this year, the onus is on officials to ensure that arrangements are properly made for this tribal fair. "

He said parking places will be allotted with proper signage, adequate lighting and arrangements for drinking water and toilets will be made in the parking lots. "Officials are using advanced technology and innovative methods in making the security measures, and providing all amenities to the devotees," he added.

He directed that "at bathing ghats at Jampanna Vagu river, the officials will ensure that water level remains even to avoid accidents." He also instructed officials to arrange round the clock power supply at the jatara site and surrounding villages so devotees do not face any inconvenience.

M Mahender Reddy reviewed a map of the traffic routes and parking facilities for VVIP, VIP and RTC bus stand arrangements at Medaram. He asked officials to take special care in making arrangements near Jampanna Vagu river and also to install queue lines for pilgrims. He told officials to identify the accident-prone areas and put up signboards, besides manning these spots.

"The CCTV cameras are installed for general surveillance, and connected to the control room at jatara. The security arrangements are being made to ensure that the religious event would conclude peacefully," said Reddy.