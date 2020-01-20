Telangana's fire services department grapples with outdated equipment

B kartheek By

HYDERABAD: Despite frequent fire accidents in the city’s industrial area, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department (TSDRFD) appears to be shying away from adopting new technologies.

According to fire department sources, they only use water and foam, apart from fire extinguishers (cylinders), to put out flames.

The TSDRFD’s counterpart in West Bengal has introduced exploding fire extinguisher balls that can put out flames quickly. The ball, containing potassium sulphate and aluminium, explodes automatically when it detects fire. It can completely extinguish flames in one shot.

According to manufacturers, this technology is useful when fire department personnel can’t go inside buildings. Expressing concern over inadequate equipment, a fire officer said, "We do not even have adequate fire and underwater (diving) suits."

The suits are used when someone accidentally falls into a water body. Officers also complain that they don’t have access to traffic signalling operators, which are crucial to reduce commute in emergencies. "There are instances in which maximum loss occurs because traffic hurdles do not allow us to reach the spot sooner," the officer added.

In the last six months, there have been separate instances of a minor boy and man being killed in fire accidents in their sleep. When contacted, a highly placed officer said that there is no proposal to get the latest equipment soon. He, however, said that industries are being advised to install latest fire-fighting mechanisms.