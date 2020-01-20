Three boys drown in water pit at Telangana's Renjal village

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Three boys, who were missing since Sunday evening, were found dead on Monday morning in a pit filled with water in Renjal mandal of Nizamabad district. The boys belonged to the paper mill village in Renjal mandal and all of them were aged below seven years.

They have been identified as Siddharth, Deepak and Hujur with two of them belonging to the same family. Police have sent the bodies to Bodhan government hospital for post-mortem. Police officials said that all three boys were missing from Sunday evening.

It is suspected that the three were playing and fell into the water filled pit by accident.The bodies were noticed by some by passers who alerted the police about it. The police has registered a case and investigation is being conducted.