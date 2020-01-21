Home States Telangana

Luxury tents being mulled for devotees at Telangana's Medaram Jatara

Devotees in large numbers have already started arriving in Medaram village ahead of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara scheduled to begin from February 5.

Published: 21st January 2020 11:14 AM

Devotees in large numbers have started arriving in Medaram village ahead of Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara scheduled to begin from February 5

Devotees in large numbers have started arriving in Medaram village ahead of Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara scheduled to begin from February 5. (Photo| EPS)

MULUGU : Devotees in large numbers have already started arriving in Medaram village ahead of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara scheduled to begin from February 5. People from across the country, especially from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha have started arriving in the Medaram village to avoid the rush.

About one crore devotees are expected to visit Medaram for the biennial Sammakka-Sarakka jatara, which is said to be the biggest tribal festival in Asia. The district administration is busy finalising the arrangements for the event. The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is planning to put up luxury tents with all modern amenities as well as normal tents for devotees at the venue.

Speaking to Express, eco-tourism coordinator of erstwhile Warangal district, Kalyanapu Suman said that the tourism department is planning to set up luxury tents and 38 platforms have already been constructed for these tents at the venue. These luxury tents would be given to VVIPs and VIPs visiting the jatara.

"Twenty other common tents would be put up in two acres for other devotees at Haritha Medaram Hotel. These tents can be booked online, he added.  Charges for these tents would be finalised in a day or two," Suman said. 

Last time, the forest department along with tourism department  installed 100 tents for devotees at the venue at an the estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh. The tents were available at Rs 1,500 for 24 hours and Rs 800 for 12 hours.

